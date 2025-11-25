Mark Kelly: Hegseth's Threat 'Almost Comical'

Sen. Mark Kelly continues to push back after the Pentagon launched an investigation that could see the Arizona Democrat, a retired Navy captain, hauled back to active duty and court-martialed. "The whole thing is almost comical," the Arizona Democrat told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, reports USA Today . "I think it says a lot more about him than it says about me," he added, referring to President Trump. "But Rachel, I'm not going to be silenced. I'm not going to be intimidated."

Kelly defended the video he made with five other Democrats as a "pretty simple and non-controversial" reminder to troops that they are allowed to refuse illegal orders. "We basically repeated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and they're saying that's in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice," said Kelly. "It's absurd." Pressed on what was meant by illegal orders, Kelly responded, "You don't want to wait for your kid to get hit by a car before you tell them to look both ways." He referred to previous statements by Trump about using the military to control protests. "Now he's talking about using the Insurrection Act, sending troops to more cities, using US cities as training grounds and US citizens as training for the United States military."

Meanwhile, another Democrat leveled a legal threat against those in the Pentagon who follow through on Pete Hegseth's orders. "Donald Trump is going to be gone in a couple years," Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego told CNN, per the Hill. "And if you're part of the military that is going after sitting senators, sitting members of Congress, and part of the weaponization of government, there will be consequences, without a doubt."