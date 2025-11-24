High School Coach Disappears During Perfect Season

A high school football coach in Virginia has gone missing in the middle of an undefeated season, prompting an active search by state police. Authorities are trying to locate Travis Turner, head coach at Union High School in Wise County, reports USA Today. The Virginia State Police said special agents from its Bureau of Criminal Investigation were already investigating Turner when they went to his home in Appalachia, Virginia. He was already gone, however. Authorities emphasized that Turner's home was not being visited for an arrest, only as part of the investigation.

It was not until Sunday that Turner was officially listed as missing on the Virginia State Police website. No details about the nature of the criminal investigation have been released, and authorities have not publicly speculated about Turner's whereabouts. "At this time, a staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to us," Wise County Schools said Friday, per WCYB. "This is standard procedure and not a determination of wrongdoing. The division cannot comment further."

Police say the search effort, involving drones and K-9 units, has focused on the area around the 46-year-old coach's home, People reports. Police say he was last seen walking into the woods. The case has drawn extra attention because Union, which had an 11-0 record in the regular season, is in the middle of the state playoffs. A day after the coach disappeared, the Union Bears, under the leadership of assistant coach Jay Edwards, advanced to a regional semifinal with a 12-0 win over Graham High School.