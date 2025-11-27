US Has Marked World AIDS Day Since 1988. No More

The Trump administration has told federal employees and grantees not to use government funds or public platforms to commemorate World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, as the US has done since 1988. The State Department directive, contained in an internal email and reported by the New York Times , advised staff to avoid any public promotion of the observance—including on social media, in speeches, or through media engagements. Employees may still attend related events and highlight ongoing work against HIV and other diseases. What's behind the move:

The email says the decision falls under a wider policy "to refrain from messaging on any commemorative days, including World AIDS Day." But the Times notes the administration has "issued proclamations for dozens of other observances" in 2025, among them World Autism Awareness Day and World Intellectual Property Day.

A State Department rep framed it like so: "An awareness day is not a strategy. Under the leadership of President Trump, the State Department is working directly with foreign governments to save lives and increase their responsibility and burden sharing."

While the White House didn't reply to the Times' questions about the change, a senior administration official close to the matter pointed out World AIDS Day originated with the World Health Organization, which Trump pulled the US out of on the first day of his second term.

In its piece, the Times looks at the bigger picture: the Trump administration's decision to freeze foreign aid earlier in the year and the subsequent studies that suggest millions of new HIV infections and deaths worldwide could occur as a result. Indeed, Reuters reports UNAIDS on Tuesday released a report that found an estimated "2.5 million people who

used [HIV preventative medicines] in 2024 lost access to their medicines in 2025 due to donor cuts." World AIDS Day also traditionally marks the release of data from the President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), but it's unclear if that will happen this year on Monday.