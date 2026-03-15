Communities Push Back on High-Voltage Lines for AI

For John Zola, his 40 acres of property in northern Pennsylvania were once a paradise, complete with apple orchards, a barn, meadows, and more than enough land for four houses. He says it's been "hell," however, since a contractor hired by the local power utility knocked on Zola's door in late 2024 and informed him that it planned to build a 500-kilovolt power line through his property. The 240-foot metal towers would reach 10 times as high as the apple trees they'd plow through and loom over the Zolas' homes. This line, and others like it, are being planned in accelerating numbers in the US to deliver power, sometimes across hundreds of miles, to enormous data centers run by the world's biggest tech companies, per the AP.

Backlash: These high-voltage power lines are the latest front line in the battle over tech firms' massive operations. Angry local opposition has sprouted against dozens of the behemoth data centers amid fears of rising electricity costs and irreparable damage to communities. Opponents of transmission projects are similarly motivated: They say the lines intrude on the sanctity of private land and threaten long-lasting harm to sensitive public lands, farms, property values, and pristine waterways—all for electricity that they don't think benefits them.

These high-voltage power lines are the latest front line in the battle over tech firms' massive operations. Angry local opposition has sprouted against dozens of the behemoth data centers amid fears of rising electricity costs and irreparable damage to communities. Opponents of transmission projects are similarly motivated: They say the lines intrude on the sanctity of private land and threaten long-lasting harm to sensitive public lands, farms, property values, and pristine waterways—all for electricity that they don't think benefits them. Grid issues: Transmission projects have always faced challenges and yearslong permitting processes. But analysts say the grid remains inefficient, aging, and, with demand spiking, on the verge of causing widespread blackouts on the coldest or hottest days. Utilities contend that any new transmission line—even those driven primarily by large customers, like data centers or industrial sites—benefits everyone by adding capacity to the grid.