A Proposed Fix for the Crisis of Part-Time Work

Clocking in for 10 hours one week and 30 the next might sound flexible, but two writers in the New York Times argue it's become a quiet crisis—and they want federal law to step in. Labor lawyer Matt Bruenig and novelist Adelle Waldman, who worked in a big-box store for research on a book, say more than 6.7 million Americans are stuck in part-time jobs because they can't get the hours they want, thanks largely to "just-in-time" scheduling that lets major employers keep most workers part time, then call them in only when demand spikes. This results, they write, in wildly unstable paychecks that make it harder to rent an apartment, get a car loan, or even juggle a second job.