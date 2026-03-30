Air Canada Flight Attendant Has a Long Road Ahead

A veteran Air Canada flight attendant thrown from a crashed plane at New York's LaGuardia Airport faces a long and complex recovery, her daughter says. Solange Tremblay, a senior crew member on Air Canada Jazz Flight 8646, was found on the tarmac still strapped into her jump seat about 320 feet from the wreckage after the aircraft struck a fire truck upon landing on March 22. Tremblay's daughter, Sarah Lepine, writes on a GoFundMe page that her mother suffered open fractures to both legs requiring multiple surgeries and metal plates, a spinal fracture that may need surgery, and extensive leg wounds requiring skin grafts, along with a blood transfusion, reports the Toronto Sun .

"My mom has suffered so much from this event and regrettably her struggles are far from over," she says. Lepine says her mother remains hospitalized in New York, faces additional operations, intensive rehab, and a heightened risk of infection, and is "in constant fear of sustaining further damages." Former federal crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti tells Fox News that Tremblay's survival is miraculous "compared to the destruction of the nose of the airplane." The fundraiser, intended to support the family as they miss work to care for her, had collected more than $140,000 by Sunday afternoon, nearing its $160,000 goal. The crash killed pilots Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther and sent more than 40 people to hospitals. Air Canada's CEO is retiring after his bungled condolences.