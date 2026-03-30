Supreme Court Rejects Bid by Imprisoned Netflix Star

Joe Exotic's latest legal gambit has ended with a one-line rejection from the Supreme Court. The justices on Monday declined to hear the former Netflix star's bid to overturn his 2019 conviction for plotting to have rival Carole Baskin killed, reports the Hill. Exotic—real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage—became a household name as star of the show Tiger King. Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of hiring two men, one an undercover FBI agent, to kill Baskin, a big-cat advocate who was a frequent critic of the zoo he ran, per Fox News.