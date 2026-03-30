'Orgasmic Meditation' Company Founder Sentenced to 9 Years

The leader of a sex-focused women's wellness company that promoted "orgasmic meditation" was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison on forced labor charges. Nicole Daedone, co-founder of OneTaste Inc., was also ordered to forfeit $12 million during the hearing in Brooklyn, the AP reports. That was the amount she sold the California-based company for, according to John Marzulli, spokesperson for the Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Daedone, arguing in presentencing court filings that her scheme left "scores of victims financially, emotionally, and psychologically scarred."