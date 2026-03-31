Potential Neanderthal Wound Treatment Gets a Fresh Look

Neanderthals may have done more than just glue tools together with birch tar—they might have dabbed it on their wounds, too, showing impressive medical expertise. A new study in PLOS One finds that tar made using methods available in the Late Pleistocene can hinder the growth of Staphylococcus aureus, a common cause of skin and wound infections in humans. Indigenous groups, including the Mi'kmaq of Eastern Canada and the Saami of Lapland, use birch tar, also known as pitch, to prevent infection from gram-positive bacteria, among the most common to infect wounds, per IFL Science. There's evidence Neanderthals also used it as far back as 190,000 years ago, per Smithsonian.