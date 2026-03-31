NHL Team Boots Reporter After Critical Story

A Vancouver hockey reporter says he was kicked out of the rink mid-game after digging into a side business tied to the Canucks' owners. Trevor Beggs of Daily Hive says his media credential was pulled during a game Thursday night, one day after he published a piece on a US vineyard owned by the Aquilini family, which also owns the NHL team, reports the sports site Awful Announcing . Beggs' article focused on Aquilini Vineyards' links to Harvest Plus, a labor contractor under US federal indictment over allegedly falsified visa documents for Mexican farm workers. The Washington state news site Inlander has details on the winery controversy, as does the Vancouver Sun . The Daily Hive has pulled its piece without explanation.

"I think I might be the only reporter who's been kicked out mid-game before," Beggs said on his podcast Locked on Canucks. "But you know what? It's part of life, man. It happens. It happens in the world of journalism." Less forgiving is Patrick Johnston, chair of the Vancouver chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. "This is an unprecedented act," he says, per the Toronto Globe and Mail. "I don't think reporters who are behaving in a responsible manner should be immediately expelled from the building just because you don't like a story." The Aquilinis say Beggs' story was filled with inaccuracies and framed in a "flippant" and "sensational" manner. They may not be in a great mood for another reason: The Canucks have by far the worst record in the NHL this season.