Navy SEAL Who Famously Transitioned Is Now Detransitioning

UPDATE

Dec 12, 2022 2:50 AM CST

Chris Beck, the former Navy SEAL who gained notoriety after coming out as transgender after leaving the military, is detransitioning. Beck, who was born Chris but lived as Kristin after coming out as trans, is now back to his birth name and tells conservative influencer Robby Starbuck that while he takes responsibility for his choices, he wants to shed light on the choice that he now says "destroyed my life," per Fox News. "There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America," he says. "As soon as [kids] go in and say, 'I'm a tomboy' or 'This makes me feel comfortable,' and then a psychologist says, 'Oh, you're transgender.' And then the next day, you’re on hormones—the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now, they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds."

Jul 27, 2017 4:33 AM CDT

Kristin Beck spent 20 years as a Navy SEAL, including time on Team 6—and she would like President Trump to tell her in person why he feels she didn't belong in the military. "Let's meet face-to-face and you tell me I'm not worthy," the transgender veteran tells Business Insider. "Transgender doesn't matter. Do your service," says Beck, whose 13 deployments included service in Iraq and Afghanistan. "I was defending individual liberty," she says. "I defended for Republicans. I defended for Democrats. I defended for everyone." Beck rejects Trump's claim that barring transgender people from serving will spare the military the "tremendous burden" of their medical costs. "You're talking about .000001% of the military budget," she says. In other coverage:

The White House doesn't appear to have worked out the details of how Trump's decision will affect active-service transgender troops, who are believed to number in the thousands, BuzzFeed reports. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to provide details on the issue in a Wednesday briefing, and threatened to end the briefing early if reporters kept asking about it.