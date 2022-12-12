Gunman Kills 3 Women at Rome Coffee Shop

Three women, including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, were killed and four other people injured at a Rome coffee shop Sunday. The women were attending a meeting of the residents' association for their apartment block in the cafe at the time, the Guardian reports, and a witness says the 57-year-old suspect had a history of feuds with some of the members of the committee's board. "He came into the room, closed the door and shouted ’I’ll kill you all’ and then started to shoot," another witness told an Italian news agency. Other residents reportedly detained the gunman before police arrived, the BBC reports.

Meloni herself mourned the loss of her friend on social media. "It is not right to die like this. Nicoletta [Golisano] was happy, and beautiful, in the red dress she bought for her 50th birthday party a few weeks ago. For me she will always be beautiful and happy like this," wrote Meloni, who said Golisano leaves behind a husband and 10-year-old daughter. One of the injured victims remains in serious condition. The mayor of Rome called an emergency security meeting, and a gun range from which the suspect allegedly stole the gun used in the shooting is under investigation. (Read more Italy stories.)