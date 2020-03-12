Brazil Official Who Posed With Trump Tests Positive

(Newser) – The developments are coming fast and furious on the coronavirus, and a new one involves President Trump himself. A Brazilian official who posed for a photograph with Trump and Mike Pence on March 7 at Mar-a-Lago has tested positive for the virus, reports the Washington Post and the AP. Fabio Wajngarten is a top communications aide to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, and he accompanied Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the US. Video shows him standing directly behind both presidents at Trump's Florida resort, and Wajngarten also posted a photo of himself with Trump and Pence. He developed symptoms after returning to Brazil this week.

Bolsonaro is now being monitored for symptoms as well, reports the Washington Post. Asked about the Wajngarten development Thursday, Trump said: "I’m not concerned. I did hear something about that. We had dinner together. We did nothing unusual. We sat next to one another for a period of time." Meanwhile, Pence gave TV interviews Thursday morning on the coronavirus scare, and he noted that he continues to shake hands with visitors, despite his own office's health advisory against doing so, reports USA Today. "I'm still shaking hands here at the White House," Pence told CNN. "I'm also washing my hands very regularly through the day." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

