Bloomberg Shells Out Another $500K

(Newser) – "We need to make sure that Latinos who are eligible to vote are registered and we get them to the polls," Mike Bloomberg said Thursday in announcing a $500,000 donation to the effort. The billionaire said the money would go to Voto Latino, a group co-founded by actress Rosario Dawson and political rights activist María Teresa Kumar, to help register 500,000 new voters. When asked why Bloomberg recently donated $2 million to Collective Future, a nonprofit aimed at registering black voters, but only a fraction of that amount to Voto Latino, a rep for Bloomberg referred NBC News to Kumar, who said this was just the "beginning of a partnership." She noted "there are 15 million unregistered Latino voters in the country, 4 million that have come of age since the last election."

In that time, President Trump has been "attacking and slandering Latino communities, but in November, Latinos will have a chance to make their voices heard," Bloomberg said in a statement. Voto Latino, which received a $1 million donation from Steve Madden in October, is pushing to enfranchise 1 million young Latino voters by November. It says it's already registered more than 81,000 citizens, 75% of whom are aged 18 to 34, per the Hill. While Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden, many young and new Latino voters have supported Bernie Sanders in early Democratic primaries, per NBC. The outlet adds "this will be the first year Hispanics make up the largest non-white population of eligible voters," at an estimated 32 million. (Rosario has backed Sanders, while her boyfriend, Cory Booker, picked another.)

