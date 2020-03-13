(Newser) – Now that we've all gotten over the shock of the "world's most famous coronavirus patient"—Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson—a reassuring update from Down Under from the actors themselves. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the couple is in isolation in an Aussie hospital, but they're doing relatively well and taking things "one day at a time," according to a Thursday social media post from the 63-year-old actor. In his post, which included a picture of the two of them, smiling but looking slightly tired, Hanks thanked those who were caring for them and explained they hoped their sequestering would help keep others from getting sick.

story continues below

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," he wrote. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" Per CNN, staff on Australia's Nine Network will be quarantined after Wilson, also 63, made an appearance on a talk show there Monday. Meanwhile, the Sydney Opera House is being disinfected after Wilson performed there Saturday before a couple of hundred people. Hanks ended his social media post by referencing a line from his 1992 movie A League of Their Own: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball." (Why their diagnosis is so jarring for the rest of us.)

