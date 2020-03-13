US Soccer Chief Resigns Over Insult to Women in Lawsuit

(Newser) – The US Soccer Federation's president of 13 years has resigned following an uproar over claims made in legal filings related to a gender discrimination suit. The federation's claims: that players on the women's national team have less responsibility and physical ability than their male counterparts. Carlos Cordeiro, who'd already apologized, said he regretted not having fully reviewed the USSF response to the $66 million suit, per Yahoo. "Had I done so, I would have objected," he said in a Thursday statement, per the AP. Cordeiro said the arguments were "unacceptable and inexcusable" and the USWNT players "deserve better." In protest, the team wore warm-up jerseys inside out, hiding the US Soccer logo, before taking home the trophy at the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday, per the Hill.

story continues below

Cordeiro apologized the same day for the argument that players on the men's national team require a "materially higher level of speed and strength" and have "more responsibility." He'll be replaced by Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone, a member of the US National Hall of Fame, who becomes the first female president in the federation's 107-year history. "As US Soccer moves ahead with its defense against the lawsuit by the team, I hope that our remarkable women's players are always treated with the dignity, respect and admiration that they truly deserve," said Cordeiro, who mentioned his "friendship" with the players. The players' rep, Molly Levinson, put it like so: "The sexist culture and policies overseen by Carlos Cordeiro have been approved for years by the board of directors of USSF." The case heads to trial on May 5. (Read more US Soccer stories.)

