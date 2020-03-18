Americans Will Likely Receive 2 Checks

President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma is at left, Vice President Mike Pence is at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington. Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)