Americans Will Likely Receive 2 Checks

Also, President Trump invokes a 1950 law
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2020 12:11 PM CDT

(Newser) – It looks like American adults will receive two separate relief checks from the government, with the first going out April 6 and the second on May 18, reports the Wall Street Journal. The amount would be dependent on family size and income, but the Washington Post reports that many Americans could receive a total of $2,000. The aid would be part of the mammoth stimulus package still being worked out by the White House and Congress. The proposal also may include $300 billion to help small businesses avoid layoffs. Also Wednesday:

  • Invoking a law: President Trump said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment such as ventilators, respirators, and protective gear for medical workers, reports the New York Times. The 1950 law gives the president authority to take such action in the name of national defense. "It can do a lot of good things if we need it and we will have it all completed, signing it in just a little while," said Trump, per ABC News.

