(Newser) – Wall Street had a depressingly familiar turn of events Wednesday afternoon: Stocks fell so fast they had to halt trading. That would be the fourth time in two weeks, notes the Washington Post. The automatic 15-halt came about 1pm ET when the S&5 500 fell 7%, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Dow was in similar straits, down 8%. In fact, the index is now below 20,000 and all gains since President Trump's inauguration in 2017 have been wiped out, reports CNBC. In the assessment of the Journal, investors are looking to "raise cash quickly" and are "even shunning assets that are normally considered the safest, including long-term government bonds and gold." (Read more stock market stories.)