Coronavirus Death Toll on Single NJ Family Hits 4

(Newser) – One New Jersey family has now lost four of its members to the coronavirus. NJ.com reports Vincent Fusco died Thursday, becoming the third adult child of Grace Fusco to succumb to the virus. Grace, 73, died Wednesday, unaware that her two eldest children—Carmine Jackson and Rita Fusco-Jackson, both in their 50s—had died before her. Vincent, also in his 50s, died Thursday. Elizabeth Fusco tells CNN that losing her mother and three siblings has been "absolutely surreal ... It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever." Three more family members remain hospitalized and another 19 are in quarantine; all had been at a family gathering together earlier this month.

The New York Times previously reported that authorities aren't sure why the coronavirus has taken such a heavy toll on one family. Relatives say none of the victims had underlying health conditions. NBC News quotes a Facebook post from one of Grace's granddaughters:

"My mom is one of 11, last Thursday I went to sleep having 10 aunts and uncles! Friday I woke up and found out I only had 9. Just a few minutes ago I found out I only have 8. Please hold your love ones close and cherish every second and minute you have together."


