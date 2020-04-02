Trump to Sessions: Leave My Name Out of This

(Newser) – Jeff Sessions, who's trying to be elected in Alabama without President Trump's support, has been reminded of the depth of his former boss's non-endorsement. He received a stinging demand letter from the Trump campaign, Reuters reports, saying Sessions seems to be trying to make voters think that they're allies and that he has the president's backing. "Nothing could be further from the truth," the letter said. Trump has been unhappy with Sessions since he, as attorney general, recused himself from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump forced him out of office in 2018. Sessions had left his Senate seat to be attorney general when Trump took office.

The letter referred to a Sessions campaign mailing that cites the president "by name 22 times" and includes "the delusional assertion that you are President 'Trump’s #1 supporter,'" per the New York Times. The letter from the president's reelection campaign says Sessions must be trying to confuse voters and reminds him that Trump has endorsed Tommy Tuberville. Sessions will face Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, in a runoff for the Republican nomination scheduled for July 14. (Trump has given Sessions' opponent his "complete and total endorsement.")

