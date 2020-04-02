Cops: We Caught Serial Flasher After 20 Years

(Newser) – For nearly two decades, a man known as the Cascade Flasher has been exposing himself in Michigan's Cascade Township. But police say his creepy reign has finally come to an end, reports MLive. Officers say they arrested 54-year-old Steven Pastoor near a highway, naked from the waist down. Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff's Department say he confessed to being the town's serial flasher after his arrest. "We believe him to be responsible for several dozen indecent exposures over the last almost 20 years," says Lt. Joel Roon, per WOOD-TV.

Authorities say the flasher would typically knock on the door or window of a home, or sometimes stand on the side of a road, then masturbate when he had someone's attention. He typically wore a hat and shirt, but no pants. Police say their break came he began knocking on the same woman's door in 2018. Security cameras at her house helped police identify Pastoor as a suspect, and deputies began surveillance. On March 25, deputies say he was peeping in the windows of an apartment complex, then drove to a parking lot near an interstate. Authorities say they arrested him near the highway after he exited his vehicle. (Read more flasher stories.)

