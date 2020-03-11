Trump Has One More Insult for Jeff Sessions

(Newser) – President Trump has said one of his biggest mistakes was appointing Jeff Sessions as his attorney general, but the latter seemed determined to get back into the commander in chief's good graces, recently declaring himself Trump's "strongest advocate" as he gets ready to make a new run for the US Senate in Alabama. But Trump had reportedly fired off a warning that he'd go after Sessions if he decided to go for his old Senate seat, now occupied by Democrat Doug Jones, and on Tuesday the president made good on his word, endorsing Sessions' opponent instead after the two headed to a runoff. "Tommy Tuberville ... is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama," Trump tweeted late Tuesday, per Politico. "Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!"

Trump added that Tuberville "will protect your Second Amendment........(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets." The president's final word: Tuberville has his "Complete and Total Endorsement." Trump had been peeved with Sessions ever since the latter, as attorney general, recused himself from the probe into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russian officials. The 65-year-old Tuberville will face off against Sessions in a runoff on March 31. The New York Post notes Tuberville has never held public office. Tuberville's response to Trump's glowing endorsement later Tuesday: "Looking forward to helping you drain the swamp and #KAG!" (Read more Jeff Sessions stories.)

