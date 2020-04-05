Louis CK Jokes, 'Women Know How to Seem OK'

(Newser) – Louis CK is finally rolling out jokes about the #MeToo crisis that seemed to tank his career. The comedian, who has admitted to masturbating in front of female colleagues, is making light of the whole affair in a special available on his website for $7.99, Variety reports. "How was your last couple of years? How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys?" he asks in the show, Sincerely Louis CK. "Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?" In a performance that includes jokes about the Holocaust, pedophilia, disabled people, necrophilia, and sushi (spoken in a Japanese accent), his sex jokes may strike some as misogynistic and racist:

"If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first. But if they say yes, you still don’t get to go 'Woo!' and charge ahead," he says. "You need to check in often, I guess that's what I'd say. It's not always clear how people feel."

"Men are taught to make sure the woman is OK. The thing is, women know how to seem OK when they're not OK."

"It's kind of like a Negro spiritual. It's sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you're like, 'Hey, they're having a good time out there.'"

"People are like, 'Why do you want to do it anyway?' I don't know. I like jerking off," he says, per the LA Times. "I don't like being alone. That's all I can tell you. I get lonely."

Mimicking masturbation, he goes on: "Where is everyone? It's just sad. I like company. I like to share. I’m good at it too. If you're good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You'd gather folks and amaze them."