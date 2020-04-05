Top Health Official Didn't Follow Her Own Advice. Now, This

(Newser) – Scotland's top medical officer is in hot water after reporters caught her preaching one thing practicing another, Sky News reports. Catherine Calderwood will no longer attend press conferences because, it turns out, she visited her holiday home over the weekend while advising the public to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Scottish Sun ran photos of her at the property on the nation's east coast. "I have seen a lot of the comments from members of the public on Twitter today, people calling me a hypocrite, people telling me what hardships they have endured while following my guidance," she said at a press conference, per the Guardian. "What I did was wrong, I'm very sorry. It will not happen again."

Seems the Scottish police even knocked on her door. "Local officers visited Dr Catherine Calderwood and spoke to her about her actions, reiterated crucial advice and issued a warning about her future conduct, all of which she accepted," said Chief Constable lain Livingstone. "Individuals must not make personal exemptions bespoke to their own circumstances." The nation's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, says she won't can Calderwood for the misbehavior, but opposition lawmakers are smelling blood: "If we are going to get through this pandemic, we need medical leaders who everyone can follow," said two of them in a joint statement. "It is with great regret that we say that the Chief Medical Officer will need to go." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

