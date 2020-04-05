'This Is Going to Be the Hardest and Saddest Week'

(Newser) – The US surgeon general offered some of the starkest warnings yet Sunday as he braced Americans for the worsening fallout from the new coronavirus, warning "this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly." The public was advised separately by the nation's infectious disease chief to "just buckle down" and that the virus probably won't be wiped out entirely this year, the AP reports. The number of people infected in the US has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400; more than 3,500 of those deaths are in the state of New York. Much of the country is under orders to stay home, and federal officials said they have seen signs that people are listening to the message about social distancing.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox News Sunday, adding that "it's going to be happening all over the country." Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS' Face the Nation that the coming week is "going to be shocking to some," but "that's what is going to happen before it turns around, so just buckle down." He said the rate of new cases will determine whether America is putting the worst behind it: "We’ve seen that in Italy." Indeed, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says deaths and ICU admissions are down slightly in his state but cautions that it's "too early to tell" what that means, per the AP.