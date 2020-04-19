 
#FloridaMorons Is Trending

Crowds flock to the water as DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 19, 2020 6:21 AM CDT

(Newser) – Fresh off of deeming the WWE an essential business, Florida is again raising eyebrows over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light on Friday to local communities to reopen their beaches, and some of them did not hesitate to take him up on the offer; that included Jacksonville, whose mayor called the move the "beginning of the pathway back to normal life." DeSantis urged would-be beachgoers to "do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way," but USA Today reports that "people came faster than a seagull chasing a french fry" and a CNN reporter noted that "it was a mad dash here for the ocean." Photos of crowded beaches that were decidedly not within social distancing limits lit up the internet, reports the Washington Post, as did the hashtag #FloridaMorons. The Post notes that DeSantis' announcement came on the day that the Sunshine State suffered its highest number of virus-related casualties, with 58. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

