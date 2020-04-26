 
X

Mayor: I'm So Sorry for My 'Lapse in Judgement'

Texas Mayor Becky Ames violated her own stay-at-home order
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 26, 2020 2:25 PM CDT

(Newser) – Whoops: A Texas mayor was spotted this week breaking her own stay-at-home order by visiting a nail salon, NBC News reports. A photo appeared on social media of Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames wearing a mask as she got a manicure Tuesday at the Nail Bar. "I promise there was no malice intended," Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames wrote on Facebook. "I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful." The visit violated a statewide stay-at-home order and Ames' own order, issued March 27.

story continues below

Ames' visit prompted a judge to ask the Jefferson County District Attorney's office to investigate the matter—but so far the DA has only said that "we are reviewing to determine if there was a violation," 12 News Now reports. The governor's order had indeed closed non-essential businesses, including nail salons, and a state official says the shop's license holder could face a $1,000 fine. As for Ames, she was apparently the only customer at the time and says she just ducked in for 10 minutes. She called her visit a "lapse in judgement," saying "I am honestly sorry and I pray that you will forgive me." (Read more social distancing stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Newser
Install our app
so we can be on
your home screen
X