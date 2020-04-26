Mayor: I'm So Sorry for My 'Lapse in Judgement'

(Newser) – Whoops: A Texas mayor was spotted this week breaking her own stay-at-home order by visiting a nail salon, NBC News reports. A photo appeared on social media of Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames wearing a mask as she got a manicure Tuesday at the Nail Bar. "I promise there was no malice intended," Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames wrote on Facebook. "I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful." The visit violated a statewide stay-at-home order and Ames' own order, issued March 27.

Ames' visit prompted a judge to ask the Jefferson County District Attorney's office to investigate the matter—but so far the DA has only said that "we are reviewing to determine if there was a violation," 12 News Now reports. The governor's order had indeed closed non-essential businesses, including nail salons, and a state official says the shop's license holder could face a $1,000 fine. As for Ames, she was apparently the only customer at the time and says she just ducked in for 10 minutes. She called her visit a "lapse in judgement," saying "I am honestly sorry and I pray that you will forgive me." (Read more social distancing stories.)

