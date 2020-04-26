A Little Schwarzenegger Is Coming Our Way

(Newser) – Looks like another little Schwarzenegger will be running around soon. People reports that Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt, who tied the knot last June in California, have a bun in the oven. It'll be Schwarzenegger Pratt's first and Pratt's second after his son Jack, 7, with former wife Anna Faris. It's not the only news these days for Schwarzenegger Pratt, whose book The Gift of Forgiveness has spent four weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, and whose dad—a somewhat famous former California governor—had an amusing video appearance this week on Jimmy Kimmel, Mashable reports.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen at home with a donkey and a miniature horse nudging him for food while he chatted with Kimmel. "My favorite desert is oatmeal cookies," says the Terminator: Dark Fate actor. "And of course, they take all my oatmeal cookies away." In other family news, Schwarzenegger Pratt made waves in Los Angeles by complaining that farmers markets were allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Post reports. Mayor Eric Garcetti promptly took action, announcing the "temporary suspension" of farmers markets "pending city review of physical distancing plans needed to keep communities safe." (Read more celebrity relationships stories.)

