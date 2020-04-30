4 Children Dead as Buggy Overturns in Flood Waters

(Newser) – Four Amish children have been found dead and another remains missing after a horse and buggy overturned in flood waters in Kentucky on Wednesday. The carriage overturned shortly before 5pm as the children and their mother were attempting to cross a low-water bridge over a flooded stream in Bath County, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader. The horse pulling the carriage apparently lost its footing. The children's mother made it to safety on the bank of the stream and called police. A man and woman who arrived on scene said they found only the horse, which they pulled from the water uninjured.

"It was devastating," the woman tells WKYT. "The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down." County official Bobby Rogers said 50 National Guard members searched for the children throughout the night. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth remained missing as of Thursday morning. "It has been a very tragic and mournful day within Bath County," Rogers wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday, noting the county also recorded its first death from COVID-19 that day, per Fox News. "I ask that you please remember these individuals, and their families in your prayers."


