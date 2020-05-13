Lawsuit: Cops Busted Into Home, Killed Sleeping Woman

(Newser) – The police department in Louisville, Ky., was trying to execute a search warrant on March 13 when they entered the home of a sleeping woman—and she ended up dead. A lawsuit has now been filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, 26, an EMT, nurse, and ER technician. She was in the bedroom with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Kenneth Walker, both asleep, when police arrived around 12:30am. The ensuing confrontation ended with Taylor dead and Walker arrested. The details, per NBC News and the Courier-Journal:

The couple's story: According to the lawsuit, the officers were in plainclothes and driving an unmarked car, and the couple thought the officers were breaking in when they forced their way through the door. The suit, which cites multiple accounts from neighbors, says the officers neither knocked nor announced themselves.