Michael Flynn Probe Reveals 'Systematic Abuse'

(Newser) – Michael Flynn has found himself an unexpected defender. Writing at the Intercept—a distinctly left-of-center news source—Glenn Greenwald argues that the Flynn investigation was fishy to start with and revealed just how biased US security agencies have become. "Flynn is a right-wing, hawkish general whose views on the so-called war on terror are ones utterly anathema to my own beliefs," writes Greenwald. "That does not make his prosecution justified." For starters, Greenwald says "there was no valid reason for the FBI to have interrogated Flynn" about his two conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, because there's nothing criminal about an incoming top security official reaching out to a foreign counterpart "to try to tamp down tensions."

Greenwald builds his argument on the same newly found documents that led the Justice Dept. to seek a dismissal in Flynn's case—documents, he says, that show the FBI probe "was improper and motivated by corrupt objectives." Greenwald takes broad swings at US security agencies, saying "the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and the DOJ were systematically abused ... for political rather than legal ends," as well as "former Obama-era intelligence operatives, generals, and prosecutors" who spread Russiagate conspiracies on cable news. At root, Greenwald sees a US system that's all about left-right divide: "With the warped formula in place, US politics has been depoliticized, stripped of any meaningful ideological debates in lieu of mindless team loyalty oaths on non-ideological questions." (Read more Michael Flynn stories.)

