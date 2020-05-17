What Happened Here Led to Murder Charges

(Newser) – In a sad story out of Missouri, authorities are accusing a woman of letting her newborn baby die in the toilet where she gave birth. KTVO reports that Makuya Stephanie Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, is facing murder-one and -two charges in the death earlier this month. Court documents say she gave birth at the Smithfield Foods plant where she's employed and saw the baby moving face-down in toilet water, but sat back down with more labor contractions and didn't look again for half an hour. By then, the child was dead.

Kambamba admitted as much to investigators, per the Chillicothe News, and the newborn's autopsy results are consistent with drowning. Kambamba was arrested nine days after the alleged May 6 murder and is being held in Sullivan County Jail without bond. She apparently has no prior criminal record. (Read more child murder stories.)

