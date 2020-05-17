Trump Jr. Makes an 'Incendiary' Allegation

(Newser) – "See you later, alligator" is one thing—"In a while, pedophile" is quite another. But Donald Trump Jr. posted both messages on Instagram along with photos of Joe Biden touching children at public events in what amounts to an "incendiary" accusation, the New York Times reports. Confronted online, Trump Jr. responded that his ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) emojis "in the caption should indicate to anyone with a scintilla of common sense that I'm joking around." But he also reiterated his accusation, saying Biden "should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself." Business Insider notes that he then retweeted messages supporting his accusation, including from pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich.

Trump Jr's post sparked a partisan Twitter war that includes images of Biden with other children and of President Trump in suggestive poses with his daughter, Ivanka. But it's all old hat for Trump Jr, who's been posting cutting memes on social media to boost his dad's presidency. Back in March, he told Axios that papa Trump had gotten upset with his son's "aggressive" attacks—but Trump Jr "learned it by watching" his dad, he said: "He just wanted the material. He was mad I beat him to the punch." For the record, some women have accused Biden of inappropriate touching, but there's been no word of misconduct with a child, while President Trump is facing a couple dozen sex-misconduct allegations. Biden's camp called Trump Jr's post a "repulsive, manipulative tactic." (Read more Joe Biden stories.)

