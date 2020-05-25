Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Boston

(Newser) – Police in Boston have promised to find the culprits behind the "cowardly" vandalism of the first monument in the mainland US to Puerto Rican veterans. Police say one stone pillar at the entrance to the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial was knocked to the ground and the other was dislodged, WCVB reports. The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning. Oil had been poured on a statue and a flag was ripped down. Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, a Navy veteran, says the vandalism is upsetting and disrespectful. "It seems like it was intentional on the eve of Memorial Day week," he tells WBZ-TV. "It’s a terrible insult to the Puerto Rican community, Puerto Rican veterans community, but to all veterans that pay the supreme sacrifice for our country." (Read more Boston stories.)