If you've looked into the idea of trying to stave off aging, chances are you've encountered the work of Harvard geneticist David Sinclair. He has become one of the nation's foremost "longevity influencers," the Wall Street Journal reports. But its lengthy profile digs into how the 54-year-old's scientific peers have begun distancing themselves from his work. The biggest controversy emerged on Feb. 29, when a company he co-founded called Animal Biosciences quoted him as saying they had "developed the first supplement proven to reverse aging in dogs." If true, that would be a bombshell, but scientists resigned en masse from the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, a group Sinclair co-founded, accusing him of going too far. One colleague called him a "snake-oil salesman."

Sinclair then backtracked, saying the press release should have quoted him as saying

"proven to reverse the effects of aging in dogs," a huge scientific distinction. He also resigned as the group's president. The story explores all of this, including Sinclair's genuine bona fides as a respected scientist and the debate over what it even means to "reverse aging" in the field of science. For example, rejuvenating cells to restore function is one main avenue. "My lab's ideas and findings are typically ahead of the curve, which is why some peers might feel the research is overstated at the time," Sinclair tells the newspaper. Read the full profile, which notes that money is pouring in to fund research in what was once considered a fringe sideline. (Sinclair has been at this awhile.)