 
X

Man Barges Into Office Meeting and Opens Fire

Some 30 officers are on the scene in France
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted May 27, 2020 4:40 PM CDT

(Newser) – Police say a man walked into a business meeting in France on Wednesday and opened fire with a handgun, killing three people and injuring a fourth, CNN reports. He then "turned the gun on himself," says a police spokeswoman. "He is now injured and was transferred to the hospital where he is in life-threatening condition." Some thirty officers are now at the scene of the quarry company, which the Daily Express notes is in western France, near the town of Saint-Varent. But details remain scant.

"What we know is that it happened in the workplace and there is a professional link between the person who fired the shots and the company," says the police rep. "He was on a work leave and apparently had been declared unfit to resume working. We do not know exactly for what reason. This may have been a factor in the events, this is an interesting lead, but we remain open to all options. For all we know, it could be related to a love relationship, or it could be an act of madness related to a destabilized individual."
(Read more shooting stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.