Shamans' First Big Prediction of 2026 Comes True

UPDATE

Jan 8, 2026 9:41 AM CST

Score one for Peru's shamans: The ouster of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela means the spiritual guides already have gotten one of their annual major prophecies correct, reports Euro News. Of note to Americans: The shamans also foresee President Trump falling ill.

Dec 30, 2025 8:44 AM CST

A group of shamans gathered Monday by the sea in the Miraflores district of Peru's capital, Lima, to carry out an annual ritual in which they make predictions for the upcoming year. Dressed in traditional Andean ponchos and headdresses, the group performed a ceremony and made predictions about the course of international relations, ongoing conflicts, and the fate of world leaders, reports the AP.