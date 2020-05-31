GOP Women Make History

(Newser) – More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year thanks to a reenergized recruitment effort after their limited ranks in Congress diminished even further in the 2018 election. But any gains in November could be modest, the AP reports. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some have struggled to win primaries and are facing long-standing challenges, including fundraising, that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated. That's left some of these women questioning their party's commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. "If you don’t have a Republican woman running in a winnable seat, it doesn’t really matter," says Julie Conway, a GOP consultant.

Some Republicans fear that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly are supporting Democrats. National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams noted that more than half of the party's 21 "Young Guns"—candidates running in the most competitive districts—are women. They include Genevieve Collins, a Dallas businesswoman who defeated four men in the GOP primary to face Democratic Rep. Colin Allred. The next test comes Tuesday in states such as Indiana, where Republican Rep. Susan Brooks—one of 13 Republican women in the House—is retiring. With more than a dozen candidates vying for the GOP nomination, there's no guarantee a woman will win or be able to hold the seat if she does.