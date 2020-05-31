Guy Attacks 'Looters' With a Sword. It Ends Badly

(Newser)
A man who went after Dallas protesters with a sword Saturday is now hospitalized in stable condition after a vicious beating—and the whole thing is caught on video, CBS Dallas Fort-Worth reports. In the tweeted video (WARNING: violence) he can be seen screaming and chasing protesters away. But only seconds later he's on the ground being kicked until he appears unconscious and bloody. "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!" a man shouts as someone tries turning the guy over, but another voice warns not to touch him. Elijah Schaffer, a Blaze TV staffer who posted the video, tweets that the victim tried to defend his shop from "looters" with a "large sword" and was beaten with a skateboard and stoned "with medium sized rocks." In other Saturday incidents:
- A Seattle police officer held down a protester with a knee on his neck—the very hold that killed George Floyd—until protesters objected and another cop moved the officer's knee, the Independent reports. Journalist Matt McKnight tweeted footage of the incident.
- Two NYPD cruisers rammed into a crowd of protesters near Prospect Park in Brooklyn, USA Today reports. Several people were knocked over but the extent of injuries is unknown. See video here (WARNING: violence).
- A security guard accompanying a reporter in Seattle disarmed a protester armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, per the Daily Beast. Seems the protester had taken the weapon from an abandoned police car and shot it at nearby vehicles. See video here. The guard nabbed the demonstrator while using a Seattle Police Dept. gun and gave both weapons back to police.
- A police officer in Flint, Michigan, put down his helmet and baton and joined the protesters. "The cops in this community, we condemn what happened," he tells TMZ. "That guy [Officer Derek Chauvin] is not one of us."
- At least four people were shot and two were killed during overnight protests in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reports. Police said most protesters "cooperated and did a fine job," but "a small group ... escalated to violent acts" that led to further violence.
