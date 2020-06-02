(Newser) – Protests in Buffalo took a scary turn Monday night when an SUV plowed through a line of police officers and state troopers, reports WKBW. The vehicle hit a city officer and two state troopers, one of whom was on the ground when run over, say state police. One of the troopers suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg, and the other two had minor injuries, reports the Washington Post. This WABC report has video.

story continues below

The SUV's driver and a passenger each suffered a gunshot wound, according to state police. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third, uninjured passenger also was in custody, reports the AP. Exactly what happened is unclear. Officials said the vehicle's occupants may have been shot shortly before plowing into the officers, but the incident remains under investigation. (Read more Buffalo stories.)

