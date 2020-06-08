 
Man Drives Into Seattle Protesters, Shoots One

Victim is in stable condition, suspect is in custody
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 8, 2020 3:10 AM CDT

(Newser) – A man drove into a crowd of Seattle protesters Sunday night during a demonstration at Capitol Hill, shooting one, before the suspect exited the car brandishing a gun. He was ultimately taken into custody, and the 27-year-old man who was shot was in stable condition, the Seattle Times reports. The suspect apparently shot the man while he was still in the car; the victim confronted the driver as he came to a stop, and then was shot as he apparently reached inside the window, Reuters reports. The suspect was walking through the crowd of demonstrators toward a line of police when he apparently gave himself up and was detained. Hundreds of protesters were in the area at the time; no one else was injured. (Read more Seattle stories.)

