(Newser) – "THIS SPACE IS NOW PROPERTY OF THE SEATTLE PEOPLE." So read a banner draped Tuesday on the city's East Precinct police station, part of what the Seattle Times reports is a newly installed "protest society" called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ. Most notable about the CHAZ is there are no police there, after authorities retreated Monday and boarded up the building, per the Washington Post. It's all part of the protesters' eventual goal to defund the police and find a way to "more compassionately organize our city," one of the movement's leaders tells the Times. Per MyNorthwest.com and WPTV, it's unclear how long police will stay away, or how long protesters will be allowed to stay in the six-block area. One person not thrilled about this new setup: the president.

"Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats," Trump tweeted Wednesday night. "LAW & ORDER!" He also accused "Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle" of "being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before," adding, "Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!" "'Stoop' tweeting," Inslee responded, referencing Trump's typo. "A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state's business." As for Mayor Jenny Durkan: "Make us all safe," she posted. "Go back to your bunker." More here and here on the CHAZ. (Read more President Trump stories.)

