2 Black Lives Matter Protesters Found Dead

(Newser) – Two women who met after recent Black Lives Matter protests against the death of George Floyd were found dead in Florida Saturday, Fox News reports. The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were both found in the vicinity of suspect Aaron Glee's Tallahassee home; he was arrested in connection with their deaths. Salau was reported missing June 6, the same day she posted about being molested by a man who had offered her a ride to find somewhere to sleep and to get her belongings from a church where she had previously been sheltering. It's not clear whether Glee, 49, was the man Salau was referring to in her Facebook post.

Salau was spotted at a shelter two days after being reported missing, per the Tallahassee Democrat, and she was seen on surveillance video walking into a store on June 10, her last known sighting. Sims, who was a well-known local activist, was last seen June 11. Glee had been arrested in an unrelated case May 29 for allegedly propositioning a woman for sex, then pushing her to the ground and kicking her in the stomach when she turned him down. He was released on bail in that case June 1. "There is no justice that can be served that will replace my sister’s life," Salau's brother tells the Democrat. (Read more Florida stories.)

