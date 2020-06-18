Trump: Nobody Heard of Juneteenth Before Me

(Newser) – President Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, covering everything from systemic racism and Juneteenth to John Bolton and the coronavirus. Some highlights:

Juneteenth: “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said, a reference to his decision to postpone a campaign rally from June 19 to June 20. He said a black Secret Service agent told him about the day's significance: a celebration of the end of slavery. “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.” Trump was surprised when informed his own White House has previously marked the occasion. Sen. Kamala Harris was among those ridiculing Trump's assertion, notes USA Today.

