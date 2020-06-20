Mike Pence Declines to Use That Phrase

(Newser) – In the debate over saying "black lives matter," Mike Pence just took center stage—by declining to say it twice in the same interview. "Well, Brian, let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy," Pence told 6ABC Action News anchor Brian Taff, who asked if the vice president would use the phrase. "And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation, we cherish the ideal that all of us are created equal and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense." But Taff didn't let it go, saying the phrase has a value "when it appears that there's a segment of our society that doesn't agree. So why will you not say those words?"

