One Effect of Coronavirus Still Lingers for Prince Charles

(Newser) – Prince Charles was infected with the coronavirus in March, and one effect apparently still lingers. During the British royal's first face-to-face public engagement since the UK's lockdown began, Charles on Tuesday discussed his experience with COVID-19, which he has previously described as mild. "He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him," one attendee told the BBC. "He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he's still got it now." An ITV News reporter echoed that in a tweet: "The Prince of Wales also spoke to staff about losing his sense of taste and smell when he had #coronavirus and said he is still feeling the effects of the virus now. Many weeks later."

story continues below

Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, met with National Health Service staff at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, and social distancing guidelines were maintained, with everyone remaining at least 6 feet apart. That meant Charles had to greet NHS workers with "namaste" hands instead of a handshake. Camilla also revealed a personal tidbit during the visit, noting that she recently got to see her grandchildren, social distance style: "Not hug them but see them, a great treat." Town & Country reports Princess Anne and Prince William also on Tuesday carried out their first in-person royal engagements since the lockdown began; they had previously been carrying out official duties via video calls. (Read more Prince Charles stories.)

