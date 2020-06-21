If not 'Columbus,' Maybe 'Flavortown'

(Newser) – With statues of Christopher Columbus falling around the country, places named after the explorer face a bigger issue. A petition on Change.org suggests a solution for the Columbus in Ohio: Name the city "Flavortown." More than 17,000 people so far have signed on to honoring TV chef Guy Fieri, who's from Columbus, UPI reports. Tyler Woodbridge writes in the petition that the city's name is tarnished by Christopher Columbus record of "raping, slave trading, and genocide." One signer said Fieri raised money for foodservice workers hurt by the pandemic shutdown. "This act ALONE makes him far more worthy of a town named in his honor than Christopher Columbus," the signer wrote.

"Flavortown" also would recognize the Ohio city's role as a major test market for the food industry, the petition says. Fieri, who left Columbus for California, hasn't commented on the idea. Woodbridge plans to deliver the petition to City Hall in person, per Mashable. The mayor said Thursday that the Columbus statue outside the building will be replaced by artwork that reflects the values of the city and its people, per Fox News. "For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness," Mayor Andrew Ginther said. "That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past." (Read more Guy Fieri stories.)

