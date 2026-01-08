More Sad News for the Swayze Family

Late actor Patrick Swayze's younger brother has died in Los Angeles at age 63. According to a death certificate obtained by People , Sean Swayze died Dec. 15 from an upper gastrointestinal bleed linked to severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis. He was working as an entertainment Teamster at the time and is survived by his daughter, Cassie, and two sons, Kyle and Jesse, the latter of whom confirmed his death to TMZ .

In an Instagram post shared last month, cousin Rachel Leon wrote that she was "heartbroken" over Sean Swayze's death and recalled his recent participation in a Dirty Dancing-themed crawfish promotion created to honor Patrick. Leon said Sean Swayze "wore [the T-shirts] proudly" and remembered him as "always fun and full of life."

Leon added that the family had recently discussed Sean Swayze visiting Texas and said her thoughts were with his kids and his surviving brother, Don. Patrick Swayze, known for his star turns in Dirty Dancing, Ghost, and The Outsiders, died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at 57. His widow, Lisa Niemi Swayze, has since worked with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to raise awareness and research funding for the disease, saying she views the effort as continuing the fight her husband waged during his illness.