News Outlets Parse the Video in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

New York Times, Washington Post cast doubt on claims that the officer who fired was in danger
Posted Jan 8, 2026 10:42 AM CST
News Outlets Parse the Video in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting
A Minneapolis police officer stands guard while emergency medical technicians administer aid to a person who was shot by a Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.   (Ellen Schmidt/MinnPost via AP)

Axios calls it a "fast fracture." Almost immediately after Wednesday's fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, "the country had splintered into two irreconcilable camps—one crying murder, the other terrorism." Media outlets have since been parsing (graphic) video of the shooting from different angles, and the New York Times and Washington Post are among those suggesting the immigration officer's life was not in danger when he opened fire on Renee Nicole Good. Details:

  • "Our analysis of bystander footage, filmed from different angles, appears to show that the agent was not in the path of the victim's SUV when he fired," the Times video explainer says. At one point, it zeroes in on the vehicle's wheels turned to the right, pointing away from the agent, as Good moves forward. In one grainy video taken from a different angle, it looks as if the agent was struck, but a closer examination shows that's not the case, according to the explainer. Watch it here.

  • The Washington Post comes to a similar conclusion. "The SUV did move toward the ICE agent as he stood in front of it," the analysis reads. "But the agent was able to move out of the way and fire at least two of three shots from the side of the vehicle as it veered past him." Watch the breakdown here.
  • At 404 Media, Joseph Cox also parses different views, here, here, and here. "The Honda was already turning to the right away from the officers when the one who allegedly feared for his life fired the shots," he writes. "There were no other officers up the road where the car did fully level out, meaning no other fellow officers were at risk."
  • Still, the moment unfolded quickly. The ICE officer clearly "was in danger of being run over as Good accelerated," reads a post from the right-wing site Gateway Pundit. It links to this view. President Trump and Kristi Noem, head of homeland security, have said the same.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X