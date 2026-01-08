News Outlets Parse the Video in Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Axios calls it a "fast fracture." Almost immediately after Wednesday's fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, "the country had splintered into two irreconcilable camps—one crying murder, the other terrorism." Media outlets have since been parsing (graphic) video of the shooting from different angles, and the New York Times and Washington Post are among those suggesting the immigration officer's life was not in danger when he opened fire on Renee Nicole Good. Details:

"Our analysis of bystander footage, filmed from different angles, appears to show that the agent was not in the path of the victim's SUV when he fired," the Times video explainer says. At one point, it zeroes in on the vehicle's wheels turned to the right, pointing away from the agent, as Good moves forward. In one grainy video taken from a different angle, it looks as if the agent was struck, but a closer examination shows that's not the case, according to the explainer. Watch it here.