(Newser)
Primaries in a handful of states were underway Tuesday, most notably in Kentucky and New York. But if previous 2020 primaries are any guide, don't hold your breath waiting for results. An unprecedented deluge of mail-in ballots is expected to cause delays, which could be a harbinger of things to come in November. Related coverage:
- Big race: One of the big races to watch is in New York, where political newcomer and educator Jamaal Bowman is trying to unseat longtime Congressman Eliot Engel. Bowman is backed by progressives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, while Engel has the backing of establishment Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. The race is "seen as a test of the establishment's capacity to weather its emboldened left wing," per the New York Times.